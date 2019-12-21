Contact Us
Bergenfield's Iconic Hot Dog Vendor Retires After 39 Years

Cecilia Levine
Mark Butler waits in Mark's Hot Dog truck in Bergenfield for his next customer.
Mark Butler waits in Mark's Hot Dog truck in Bergenfield for his next customer. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Most everyone in Bergenfield knows Mark Butler and his hot dog truck.

A local institution, Butler's food truck has been in the same place since 1981, back when it was a pick-up, in the parking lot behind Tommy Fox's.

Bergenfield has already started bracing for the change it will feel on Dec. 31, when Butler retires.

The vendor, of Ridgefield Park, made his official retirement announcement Friday in a Bergenfield Facebook group.

The post amassed hundreds of comments from longtime customers both congratulating Butler on his next chapter and expressing sadness for a great loss in the borough.

Bergenfield is going to miss Mark Butler's hot dog truck.

The dogs alone aren't what have kept customers coming steadily for all these years. That's Butler.

"This is a double edged sword," one person wrote. "You will be greatly missed."

"You will be missed every day," another person said.

"Happy retirement. I hope you find your days filled with the things that make you smile. So thanks from all of us."

