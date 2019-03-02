Bergen County's Juicy Halal Mediterranean Opens Harrison Location

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Bergen County's Juicy Halal Mediterranean has opened in Harrison.
Bergen County's Juicy Halal Mediterranean has opened in Harrison. Photo Credit: Food Couple NJ INSTAGRAM

Bergen County's Juicy Halal Mediterranean is rapidly expanding, with its third store now open in Harrison.

The Mediterranean-style restaurant -- dubbed the "Chipotle of NYC Halal-style platters -- held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 406 Bergen St., Saturday.

Owner Jaffar Wahdat aka “Juicy Jaffar” opened the restaurant's flagship Fair Lawn store in 2011. He noticed the lack of restaurants with food as authentic as his mom’s cooking.

Juicy Halal Mediterranean opened its Hackensack shop in 2015, putting its expansion in motion.

"We are extremely happy to be apart of the Harrison community, it feels like home" he said, "we truly feel welcomed."

Photos by Jovan Qeleshi:

Click here for Juicy Halal Mediterranean website.

