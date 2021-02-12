Bergen County Restaurant Openings

A doughnut shop, sushi restaurant and burger joint are just some of the new dining options Bergen County will soon offer.

Some of the eateries have already opened while others are still working on their launches.

Scroll down for all the new places to try in Bergen County.

B&S Restaurant, Westwood: The B is for bread and the S is for salad, but this restaurant specializes in more than just that. Satisfying and healthy dishes are made with wholesome ingredients. Choose from grilled chicken sandwiches, oatmeal and quinoa/veggie bowls and more. Opening next week at 48 Westwood Ave.

Mochinut, Norwood: What exactly is a Mochinut? The sweets shop describes it as the "happy union between Japanese rice cakes and American-style doughnuts." 450 Livingston St, Norwood (also located in Fort Lee).

Diva Delights, Teaneck: "Food that is made by the heart that is good for your soul," the restaurant's Facebook page says. Menu items include fish & chips, pernil, steak & potatoes, shrimp jambalaya and more. 1350 Queen Anne Road.

Hankki, Haworth: "New Korean Takeout Meals" is this new restaurant's slogan. Pick from short ribs, stir-fried fried pork, Bibimbap, a variety of fried chicken and sweet dessert tea. 147 Terrace St.

Daehan Gopchang, Fort Lee: Specializing in Korean delicacy gopchang -- or cow intestine -- this New Jersey location is the restaurant's first in the U.S., BoozyBurbs reports. 176 Main St.

Raw Seafood Bar, Harrington Park: Sister restaurant to Cork & Crust, this restaurant will make all of your seafood dreams come true. The extensive menu that includes fried calamari, lobster, seared scallops, sushi, skirt steak and so much more. No opening date yet. 112 LaRoche Ave.

Jerusalem Express, Englewood: "Delicious pizza made your way" -- and it's kosher. Choose from a pre-designed specialty pie or make your own. Customers choose everything from size, crust type, sauce, cheese and toppings. Prices are $7.95 for a 10-inch regular pan pizza, and $17.95 for an 18-inch pie. 24 E Forest Ave.

Deliciously messy specialty pies. Easy ordering through the app. Have you downloaded it yet? Posted by Jerusalem Express on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The Bagriet, Hackensack: This Swedish and French bakery will soon have a storefront of its own. The owner launched the brand with a desire to share traditional baked goods she grew up on, after moving to the U.S. from Sweden, Bagriet's website says. Opening soon in the space previously operated by Planted Eats, where Bagriet's classically-trained chef had been selling her treats. Coming soon to 355 Essex St.

The Burger Lab, Oradell: The owners of Calabria Pizza are opening this new takeout joint -- named after their beloved black lab, Minx -- and serving up grass-fed beef burgers, fries, shakes and more. No opening date yet. 235 Kinderkamack Road.

