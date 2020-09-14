Bergen County Restaurant Openings

A burger joint, hookah lounge and Indian bistro are only some of the new dining establishments opening in Bergen County.

Turmeric Indian Bistro, Ridgewood: A modern Indian restaurant offering a mix of Pan-Indian and Dehli staples, including some Southern Indian specialties, its Facebook page says. The restaurant is replaced the shuttered Bricklane Curry house at 34 Franklin Ave.

Las Vegas Sushi, Fort Lee: All you can eat sushi options for $29 and $39. Classic and specialty rolls are all approximately $12. 1475 Bergen Blvd.

Vida Garden, Englewood: Enjoy a cocktail, hookah and small bites in this outdoor lounge open for walk-ins only. Strict dress code enforced. 16 Armory St.

Marty's Burgers, Fort Lee: Seasoned area chefs are combining forces to serve up custom burgers, hand-crafted fries, original a buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches and more. 2024 Center Ave.

Prohibition, Westwood: This American bistro offers cocktails, craft beer and more than 40 whiskey options with a speakeasy vibe. 170 Center Ave.

Daisy's Organic Bakery, Fair Lawn: An organic, family-owned bakery serving traditional Georgian puff pastries filled with cheese, sweet breads, eclairs, coffee cake, breakfast specialties, coffee, tea and more. 6-01 Plaza Road

Urban Bricks, Paramus: Build your own "Brickin' good" Neapolitan pizza, pasta, panini, or salad -- and wash it down with gelato. This is the chain's first Bergen County location. 315 Route 17 South.

