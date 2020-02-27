Bergen County Restaurant Openings

A falafel joint, taco stop and a rustic tavern are only some of the restaurants opening in Bergen County.

And that's not even including all of the new eateries coming this spring to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Here are all the places to keep an eye out for in the area.

The Hearth Tavern, Garfield: The bar and restaurant will open its doors in March at the former location of Rosa Italiana ( 791 Midland Ave. ) The atmosphere is described as “warm and rustic” with an energetic bar scene, according to Boozy Burbs .

Oiso BBQ, Fort Lee: Oiso BBQ is a smoked barbecue joint known for its brisket, which is dry rubbed and smoked for 10 hours. Open now at 124 Main St.

Oiso BBQ Pit @yusung.wang

Sol Restaurant, Woodcliff Lake : Described as serving a massive variety of fresh, contemporary Mexican and Latin fare, the eatery is replacing Blue Moon Cafe, which closed last October. Now open at 42 Kinderkamack Rd.

Sol Restaurant in Woodcliff Lake. Sol Restaurant

Chipotle, Paramus: The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is opening its third Paramus location next to a Route 17 shopping complex with a Marshalls and Ashley HomeStore. This one will have a drive-thru, NorthJersey.com reports.

Hudson Pot, Edgewater: The gourmet Japanese hot-pot style eatery is now open at 595 River Rd. , replacing Orama. Food can be cooked at the table in various broths and served either buffet style or a la carte, according to Boozy Burbs .

Mamoun's Falafel, Paramus: With locations in nearly a dozen cities throughout New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, the Mediterranean eatery is expanding its Garden State presence. Now open in the Paramus Crossroads at 289-315 Rt. 17 South.

Bianco Blue, Edgewater: Also new in Edgewater is BiancoBlu, a high-end Italian eatery run by Celebrity Chef Enrico Jiraldo, who has experience with numerous other fine Italian dining establishments. Now open at 190 River Rd.

Taco Loco, East Rutherford: Though Taco Loco opened last year, it’s back with a completely revamped menu. The El Salvadorian and Mexican fusion restaurant serves an array of favorites including crab cakes, Korean beef tacos and more. Now open at 254 Park Ave.

Annamaria's Deli, East Rutherford: Greek restaurant Elia owners have opened this Italian deli at 216 Hoboken Road, BoozyBurbs reports.

Annamaria's Deli is run by the same people behind Elia's, a Greek restaurant in East Rutherford. Annamaria's Deli Facebook

