Bergen County Restaurant Openings

A doughnut shop, ice cream parlor and pizzeria are among the new eateries opening in Bergen County.

Some have already started serving while others will be open soon.

Keep scrolling for a complete list.

Dipped Donuts, Cliffside Park: This new doughnut shop is onto something. Dipped Doughnuts has a build-your-own concept, where the doughnuts are made to order and the rest is up to the customer. Dipped Donuts has locations in Canada but this will be the first U.S. store. Expected to open at 677 Anderson Ave in Cliffside Park in the coming weeks.

Vegan Mango Ginger doughnut from Dipped Donuts, coming to Cliffside Park. @dippedonuts

Zevy's Pizza, Fair Lawn: A Kosher pizza restaurant expected to open in the coming weeks at 10-16 River Road (the former location of Tropical Scoops).

Sendai Sushi and Korean BBQ, River Edge : The former Emerson sushi joint that closed its doors is making a return sometime in April -- with the addition of Korean BBQ, BoozyBurbs reports.

Stack Creamery, Westwood: Make ice cream sandwiches from your choice of 11 homemade cookie flavors (plus one seasonal flavor) and one of 16 flavors (rotating seasonally) from an Essex County ice cream shop. Cookie flavors include chocolate chip, M&M, sea salt peanut butter, snickerdoodle, triple chocolate and more. Brownies are also an option and doughnuts/churros likely will be soon, too. First, pick your bottom/top cookies, then your ice cream flavor and lastly your toppings. Opening mid-March at 287 Westwood Ave.

Stack Creamery, coming to Westwood. Stack Creamery

Brownie ice cream sandwich from Stack Creamery in Westwood (opening mid-March). Stack Creamery

Fresh Bites Dosirak, Fort Lee: An authentic Korean and Japanese take-out restaurant featuring noodles, Korean lunch boxes and more. Now open at 168 Main St.

First Watch, Montvale: The first tenant at Shoppes at DiPiero Farms, First Watch ha s traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch items like omelets, pancakes, salads and sandwiches from a rotating seasonal menu.

Emma Bistro, Edgewater: This Argentinian-American fusion restaurant offers brunch, lunch and dinner with Executive Chef James Muir at the helm. Artists from the region came together to work on the interior. Some of those include Isabel Salinas of Artisan's touch, Natalia Rosen, who hails from Philadelphia, Mr. Mustart of Jersey City and graffiti by Jorge Lavia. Opening this week at 2 Hilliard Ave.

Inside Emma Bistro in Edgewater. Emma Bistro

Emma Bistro is now open in Edgewater. Emma Bistro

Francesca Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta, Fair Lawn: With roots in Glen Rock and a second store in Elmwood Park, Francesca is opening its third location in Fair Lawn. The new shop will open at 25-07 Broadway.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.