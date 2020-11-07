Bergen County Restaurant Openings, Closings

While COVID-19 has forced some Bergen County restaurants closed, others are just getting started.

Here's a list of what's here, what you can expect to see soon and who to say goodbye to.

Urban Bricks, Paramus: The fast-casual pizza chain is opening their first Bergen County location in Paramus sometimes this month or next. Current nearby locations are in Kearny and Secaucus. 315 Route 17, South.

88 Rice Shop, Ridgefield: The Chinese restaurant is the fourth moving into the space on Route 46, and trying to "breathe new life" into Chinese food, without totally reinventing the wheel. Its sister restaurant is Hoboken Rice, and the menu boasts roast meats, dim sum, Cantonese BBQ and more. 88 Route 46 West.

Kudo Society, Teaneck: The Palisades Park coffee shop has had its Queen Anne Road store in the works for nearly a year, now, but according to a recent social media post, opening day is near. Choose from almost any variety of tea or coffee and pair it with ice cream or pastries. No word yet on opening date. 336 Queen Anne Road.

Kudo Society is coming soon to Teaneck! 🙌😍 Posted by Kudo Society Cafe on Monday, July 6, 2020

Pizza Club, Garfield: College dropouts Michael Ghinelli and Hadi Parhizkaran opened Pizza Club in Edgewater last December. This will be their second location, opening this week at the former home of Linwood Pizza.17 Outwater Lane.

Chipotle, Paramus: The new Route 17 store is the chain's third in Paramus, and was designed with social distancing in mind with a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane. 545 Route 17 South

CLOSING:

GOAT Coffee House, Lyndhurst: After more than two years in business, the Ridge Road coffee shop is closing its doors. The owners penned a heartfelt Facebook post Friday, announcing the business would be closing sometime this month.

It is with great sadness that we let our loyal customers know that GOAT will close its doors permanently at some point... Posted by G.O.A.T. Coffeehouse on Friday, July 10, 2020

The Greek Flame, Haworth: After nearly three years in business, the Terrace Street restaurant shut its doors. The restaurant's last seated dinner was Saturday, July 11. The owners said in a Facebook message they chose not to renew the lease, and feel lucky it was a choice they were able to make.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.