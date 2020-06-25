Bergen County Restaurant Openings, Closings

With indoor dining in New Jersey set to reopen July 2, many new restaurants have announced plans in Bergen County.

So too, many others will be closing their doors.

Here are some restaurants you can expect to try and say goodbye to in Bergen County, and just a bit beyond.

Coffee and Cornbread will be leaving its Teaneck location and reopening in Montclair. The owners announced the store's last day in business on Queen Anne Road will be July 26. The eatery opened in 2017, and has offered organic and all--natural breakfast and lunch options. The Montclair location will open sometime in August. 38 Upper Montclair Plaza

Coffee and Cornbread is moving to 38 Upper Montclair Plaza in August. @moe712 Instagram (with permission)

Beets Juice Bar opened its third location in Allendale. The smoothie and juice bar has two other spots in Park Ridge and Montvale. Try shots of ginger, turmeric, wheatgrass and more, or stop in for an acai/smoothie bowl loaded with fresh fruit and granola. 37 W. Allendale Ave.

Beets Juice Bar, 37 W Allendale Ave. Beets Juice Bar Facebook

Bob-O's Cheesesteaks is the product of two guys named Bob who will be opening this cheesesteak shop in Ridgefield Park sometime this summer, BoozyBurbs reports. Classic cheesesteaks with ribeye are on the menu, as are some "twists," the restaurant outlet said. 252 Main St.

Kilim Mediterranean has opened in River Edge for breakfast, lunch and dinner. "Food with attitude," is how owners describe the joint on Facebook, adding that everything is baked fresh daily. The menu boasts plenty of lamb, cheese plates, fresh salads, calamari, kababs, dips, fresh fish and more. 645 Kinderkamack Road

Kilim Mediterrenean Ciler Erbil

Zinburger, the popular wine and burger joint, will be closing all but three New Jersey locations. Restaurants in Clifton, Marlboro and Bridgewater will remain open while those in Edison, Jersey City, Morris Plains, Cherry Hill and Paramus have already closed.

Casa Don Manuel, a Mexican eatery with a Suffern, NY tie, has opened at the former site of the Paris Inn, in Wayne. The restaurant started filling takeout orders on June 13, offering a gourmet menu full of traditional Mexican fare with a modern twist, such as fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, quesadillas and more. 1292 Alps Road

