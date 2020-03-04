Bergen County Pros Unleash North Jersey Dog Training Mecca

A pairing that was too good for two pros to pass up has produced one of the North Jersey’s largest sports and training facilities for dogs.

It was only a matter of time before trainer Nicole Levien of Englewood and groomer Andrea Batista of West New York joined forces.

The result: Canine Sports & Activity Center , now open in Wallington.

The largest facility of its kind in Bergen County, CSAC boasts 8,900 square feet of space.

Classes include puppy pre-K, Puppy Star, basic obedience, confidence building for shy dogs, canine fitness -- and, of course, tricks.

“We also have a sports program and can help you develop a love for dog sports,” said Levien, who was graduated from the Karen Pryor Academy (KPA-CTP) and competes in agility and rally obedience with her rescue dog, Puppa Monkey.

“Classes in agility, rally, competition obedience and nosework are planned, as well as seminars with national and international agility competitors,” she said.

“We provide a solid foundation of training for dogs,” said Batista, who also owns VIP Canine, a dog walking, sitting and training service.

“We take teams as far as they want to go,” she said. “If someone wants to compete in agility trials, we have the knowledge and experiences to help them.

“If they just want to be active and have some fun, we do that, too.”

The partners had lived in the same West New York neighborhood, then met up again when Batista began taking rally and agility classes with Levien. Both ended up earning their CPDT-ka (Certified Professional Dog Training Knowledge Assessed trainer) certifications.

Soon, the idea for the perfect pairing was born.

Canine Sports & Activity Center, 77 Paterson Ave, Wallington, (201) 267-0555

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. TUESDAY: Closed

Closed WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. FRIDAY: 3 – 9 p.m.

3 – 9 p.m. SATURDAY: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

INFO: CSACNJ@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/CSACNJ/

