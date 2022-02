A Bergen County pizzeria that opened its first location in 2018 will soon have another.

Urban Tomato — headquartered in Palisades Park — announced this month that it will be expanding to Edgewater.

The new shop will be located on Old River Road and is set to open in the spring.

The menu boasts pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches, coffee, and more.

