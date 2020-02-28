Contact Us
Bergen County Bar Represents NJ On List Of 'Great American Beer Bars'

Grant Street Cafe's Hansel and Grant Street Burger with a Grimm "City Vision" Double IPA.
Grant Street Cafe's Hansel and Grant Street Burger with a Grimm "City Vision" Double IPA. Photo Credit: Grant Street Cafe Instagram

A beloved Dumont bar and restaurant is representing New Jersey on a website's rundown of best beer bars in the U.S.

Each year, CraftBeer.com asks readers to nominate their favorite local beer bars.

The website's editors tally the nominations on a state-by-state basis and consider the atmosphere, servers and -- of course -- the beer menu.

It should come as no surprise to locals that Grant Street Cafe made the cut.

The family-run Grant Avenue locale managed by Chris DeLaura opened in 1989 and is "considered the hidden gem of Bergen County," CraftBeer.com says.

Grant's made headlines last December when police officers left drinks and a note honoring slain Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at the bar.

"Grant’s is famous for its thin crust pizza, pots of mussels and rotating craft beer selection," CraftBeer.com says.

"The 22 draft lines are constantly flowing with local favorites from Kane, Icarus and Sloop, to some of America’s most respected breweries like Maine, Lawson’s and Allagash."

Click here for the full list from CraftBeer.com.

Locals know Grant Street for the thin-crust bar pizza and mussels.

Grant Street Cafe FACEBOOK page

