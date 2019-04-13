Contact Us
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close At Least 40 Stores

Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Bed Bath and Beyond is planning to close at least 40 stores to help stem losses after it lost $253.8 million in the fourth quarter last year.

The home goods retailer was founded in 1971 and headquartered in Union Township.

While the company, with 1,550 locations and more than 60,000 employees, also announced it plans on opening around 15 new locations, it said even more stores could close if it is unable to negotiate more favorable lease terms with current landlords.

Bed Bath and Beyond has North Jersey stores in:

  • Clifton
  • East Hanover
  • Edgewater
  • Elizabeth
  • Flanders
  • Jersey City
  • Kinnelon
  • Paramus
  • Parsipanny
  • Ramsey
  • Rockaway
  • Springfield
  • Totowa
  • Watchung

The 40 stores scheduled for closure were not announced.

