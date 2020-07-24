'Be A Mensch!': Montclair Baker Opens Jewish-Style Deli In Memory Of In-Laws

Natalie Lee has fond memories of eating at Hello Deli at the Riverside Square Mall with her parents as a child.

Since then, it's been her dream to run a Jewish-style deli.

And so, when COVID-19 brought business at her gluten-free bakery to a halt, she decided to make that dream a reality and open Mikki and Al's Noshery

Located at the very same Park Street storefront, the deli was named in honor of Lee's in-laws.

"Mikki loved a good pastrami sandwich and Al’s favorite was chopped chicken liver," she wrote on her website.

"Don’t forget a big bowl of soup. I realized that the foods I loved were the same foods they ate. Food is a universal language. Feed me and I am your friend for life."

The menu boasts all the classics: Smoked whitefish salad, matzo ball soup, pastrami, pickles, lox, black and white cookies and more.

"I wanted to open up Mikki and Al’s four years ago when they were living but I couldn't spread myself any thinner," Lee said.

"Unfortunate circumstances led me to finally honor their memory. So, I welcome you to their restaurant. A place that they would have eaten at every day. They didn’t care who you were or who you knew.

"Just be a mensch!"

Mikki & Al's Noshery, 14 Park St., Montclair

