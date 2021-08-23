BBQ Spot 'All The Smoke' Coming To Passaic County

A new barbecue spot has announced a Passaic County opening date.

All the Smoke will open Sept. 3 in Clifton, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The menu boasts loads of smoked meats such as brisket, turkey, pulled pork, chicken, wings and more.

Platters and sandwiches are also offered, as are sides such as mac 'n' cheese, baked beans, sweet potato casserole, coleslaw, potato salad and more.

All the Smoke will open Sept. 3 at 64 1/2 Market St., in Clifton.

