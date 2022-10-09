Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria

The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't exactly convenient.

But apparently Bread + Salt can get away with it because, well, the food is good. Portnoy raved about the fare at the Jersey City pizzeria in his latest One Bite pizza review.

The trendy Palisade Avenue shop makes more than just pizza: There's flourless pistachio cake, Bomboloni, trays of lasagna, panna cotta and more.

Interrupted by Jersey City firetrucks, Portnoy gave the Roman pie (8.1) and a crunchy tomato pie (the chef's favorite, 8.2). Pies go for about $40.

Before he goes, Portnoy asks the owner about the "crazy hours." The owner said they make sense, to which Portnoy says, "For you?"

As Portnoy drives off, he's still eating, something he rarely does after the review has ended. He makes a point of saying that both pies cost him $80. "Is it worth it? Can it feed a small army? Yeah but $40, you can get a filet."

Bread and Salt, 435 Palisade Ave., Jersey City, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

