Award Winning Pizzaiolo Returns To NJ Roots With Opening Of Morristown Restaurant

An award-winning pizza chef is returning to his cheesy, saucy, crispy New Jersey roots with the opening of his new restaurant in Morristown.

Coniglios is now open at 11 South St. in Morristown, taking over for Bareburger, which closed in March.

Nino Coniglio, a Garden State native, moved to Brooklyn in his early teen years, where he learned the tools of the trade, his website says.

His philosophy is based around three keys: ingredient quality, the dough-making process, and the order that the ingredients are applied.

Coniglio has won numerous awards, including taking home first place Caputo Cup and Champion and Pizza Maker of the year at the Las Vegas Pizza Expo.

Coniglio’s plan’s to open up its online ordering system within the next few days, its Instagram says.

Follow Coniglios on Instagram for the latest updates.

