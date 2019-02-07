Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Aunt Deli's In Allendale Has Just About Every Breakfast Option You Could Want

Cecilia Levine
Aunt Deli's is now open in Allendale.
Aunt Deli's is now open in Allendale. Photo Credit: Aunt Deli's

Fun-fetti pancakes or Taylor ham on a roll.

Aunt Deli's in Allendale has just about every breakfast option you could want.

The family-owned deli opened on W. Allendale Avenue and offers a variety of eggs, toast options, pancakes, French toast, dozens of baked goods and hot drinks.

Lunch options include specialty items such as stuffed peppers and olives, deli sandwiches, dozens of salad options, soups and more.

Aunt Deli's, 99 W. Allendale Ave., Allendale, 201-327-2423

