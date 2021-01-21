Artichoke Basille's Pizza Opening Another North Jersey Store

New Jersey is getting yet another Artichoke Basille's Pizza store.

A Jersey City location is set to open this spring on Bay Street.

The new outpost marks the second of five franchised stores to open across New Jersey as part of a deal inked by customers and owners Premal and Leela Shanghvi in 2018.

Artichoke currently has a store in Hoboken and is planning another one in Red Bank.

The franchised Jersey City location will be 800 square feet, and will offer both dine-in and takeout.

The restaurant’s interior will feature flawlessly preserved brick walls from the 1880s as well as NYC-inspired design elements like an antique tin ceiling and mosaic floor tiles, which pay homage to Artichoke’s original outpost.

The menu will star Artichoke’s authentic New York slices and larger than life whole pies in eight varieties, including signature styles like the namesake Artichoke Pie that’s made with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella and pecorino romano cheese.

Guests can also enjoy the innovative Crab Pie made with crab sauce and fresh mozzarella with surimi stuffing or the Staten Island Pie filled with meatballs, cooked tomato sauce, red onions and ricotta cheese. Classic like the Margherita, Pepperoni or Meatball Pie will also be available.

“We love the diversity Jersey City has to offer,” Premal Shanghvi said. “The new location is just off the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza and a few short steps away from the Grove Street PATH train station that shuttles over seven million commuters a year to and from Manhattan, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza outpost to this highly trafficked area.”

Founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza specializes in serving an authentic style of pizza born and bred from fourth generation New York City pizzaiolos.

Artichoke’s signature slices and whole pies feature a variety of toppings that range from the unique like artichoke cream sauce and Surimi crab meat to more traditional favorites like pepperoni, meatball, and ricotta. Unlike other fast casual pizza concepts, Artichoke’s pies are never made in a conveyor belt oven, but instead cooked to perfection in a more traditional deck oven.

Their award-winning pizzas have attracted a cult-like fanbase of local New Yorkers, tourists, and celebrities alike, and founders Fran & Sal have garnered national recognition with appearances on "The Rachael Ray Show," "Fox & Friends," late night TV shows, and two of their own Cooking Channel series, "Pizza Masters and Pizza Cuz."

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza currently operates 15 locations nationwide in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona and California, with units in varying stages of development across the country.

Artichoke Basille's, 246 Bay St., Jersey City.

