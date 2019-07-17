American Dream Will Have 35,000-Square-Foot H Mart

Rejoice, H Mart fans: The beloved Asian-American grocer is coming to the American Dream.

H Mart will occupy a 35,000-square-foot space and will be the first location in New Jersey to have a "Let Them Talk Bar and Stage" with live music, cocktails and weekly entertainment events.

The supermarket will also have its popular "Market Eatery" food hall concept with dozens of options to choose from and an on-site bakery.

American Dream is slated to open in October.

