Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Norwood PD: Rockland Trash Hauler Walks Nearly A Mile After Compactor Severs Part Of Finger
Business

American Dream Will Have 35,000-Square-Foot H Mart

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
H Mart will be opening at the American Dream.
H Mart will be opening at the American Dream. Photo Credit: H Mart

Rejoice, H Mart fans: The beloved Asian-American grocer is coming to the American Dream.

H Mart will occupy a 35,000-square-foot space and will be the first location in New Jersey to have a "Let Them Talk Bar and Stage" with live music, cocktails and weekly entertainment events.

The supermarket will also have its popular "Market Eatery" food hall concept with dozens of options to choose from and an on-site bakery.

American Dream is slated to open in October.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.