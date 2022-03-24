Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Former Bergen Pilates Entrepreneur, Hospital Philanthropist Dies In Florida
Business

American Dream Mall Dishing Up 8 New Eateries

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Desserts from Rosetta Bakery
Desserts from Rosetta Bakery Photo Credit: Rosetta Bakery

Tired of chicken again? 

A handful of new cafes and restaurants are coming to East Rutherford's American Dream Mega Mall this spring.

Among them, a kosher pizzeria, dumpling shop and Italian cafe. Scroll down for details.

  • Butter Lane Cupcakes, Parks Court, Level 1: Cake and cupcake shop offering baking classes and birthday parties.
  • Falafel & Chips, Parks Court, Level 3: Falafel shop
  • Illy, Coca-Cola Eats - Court C, Level 3: Gourmet Italian coffee shop.
  • Little Dumpling, Parks Court, Level 3: Chinese dumpling spot offering a wide variety of cuisine.
  • Mr. Mian Noodle House, Coca-Cola Eats - Court C, Level 3: Chinese restaurant specializing in Lanzhou Beef Noodle, a famous noodle dish.
  • Halal Guys, Coca-Cola Eats - Court C, Level 3
  • Rosetta Bakery, Parks Court, Level 1: Italian bakery serving sandwiches on olive bread and croissants, and authentic desserts like tiramisu and corstatina. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.