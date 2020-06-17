American Dream Announces 4 Eateries Coming To Munchies Food Hall

The American Dream Mall announced the names of four restaurants coming to its food hall.

Van Leeuwen's Artisinal Ice Cream, Green Leaf’s & Bananas, Noriya Sushi and Likkle More Jerk are the latest coming to the 38,000 square-foot Munchie's Food Hall, owned by owned by Vice's food website "MUNCHIES."

The hall has yet to open and there has been no word of an opening date.

The mall recently laid off 100 employees due to the COVID-19 crisis. Its developer, Triple Five, also reportedly missed two monthly payments on its $1.4 billion mortgage for the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Van Leeuwen's started in New York City as a food truck in 2008.

"What could be happier than that magic combination of milk, cream, eggs, and cane sugar (or coconuts, cashews and oats for our vegan friends?)," its website says. "Yes, our ice cream has fat. And that’s okay. It’s good-good, not good-bad."

Green Leaf's & Bananas serves salads, with a wide variety of toppings and ingredients, along with smoothies and frozen yogurt.

Likkle More Jerk was started by Chef Kemis, who came to the U.S. in 2001 from Jamaica. He spent the last 16 years working in upscale New York City restaurants with French, Japanese and contemporary American chefs -- ultimately developing his own styles, his website says.

"A desire to open authentic Caribbean eatery brought owners Delroy Levy and Chef Kemis Lawrence together," the website reads. "They teamed up to bring you this modern casual eatery to the newly opened Dekalb Market Hall in downtown Brooklyn."

No specifics yet on Noriya Sushi.

