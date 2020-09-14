Amazon Plans Hiring 6,900 More New Jersey Workers As Online Shopping Booms

Amazon plans to hire another 6,900 workers in New Jersey, the Seattle-based company announced.

The mostly full-time Garden State jobs are among 100,000 new jobs the online-shopping behemoth expects create nationwide, Amazon announced on Monday.

The company reported record profits during the most recent quarter of 2020 ending June 30 as more shoppers relied on Amazon during the COVID-19 pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

Amazon also employs about 34,000 people in New Jersey. The company operates 14 fulfillment and sorting centers in the state and three delivery stations.

Starting pay for the new jobs is expected to be $15 an hour with a $250 to $500 sign-on bonus. Hiring bonuses of as much as $1,000 will be paid in some cities including New York City, Amazon officials said.

The company also is expected to hire thousands more temporary workers during the busy holiday season.

