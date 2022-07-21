Amazon Fresh Opens In Paramus: Here's How It Works (PHOTOS)

New Jersey's first-ever long-awaited Amazon Fresh store has finally opened its doors in Paramus (scroll for photos).

Throngs of people crowded into the air-conditioned 40,000-square-foot store on E Ridgewood Avenue store Thursday, July 21, curious to see how the futuristic shopping experience works.

There are two ways of shopping: With the Amazon app, or the traditional way. And there are different entrances for both.

Digital shoppers can log into the Amazon Fresh app as they walk into the store, then scan in through the green doors. There is one yellow door for those who do not want to scan in.

For those shoppers scanning in, cameras around the store detect exactly what goes into every cart and items are automatically added to shoppers' apps as they go.

Traditional grocery shoppers will have to pay (yep, the old school way) with a cashier before leaving. Those who scanned in, must scan out.

The store has all the typical grocery store departments, along with hot and cold food bars and even an Amazon device table.

