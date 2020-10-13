Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Amazon 4-Star Store Makes New Jersey Debut On Prime Day

Cecilia Levine
A 4-star Amazon store is now open in New Jersey.
A 4-star Amazon store is now open in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Amazon Photo

New Jersey has its first-ever 4-star Amazon store.

The store opened Tuesday, Oct. 13 -- on Amazon Prime Day -- at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. 

Everything in store is rated 4 stars and above by customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com.

The 4-star store carries highly-rated products from the top categories across all of Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games, and more. 

The new Passaic County store is the 26th 4-star store in the U.S.

Features like “Bring Your Own Pumpkin Spice,” “Stay Connected Home Tech for Work and Play,” “Fresh Off the Screen,” and “Trending Around New Jersey” are featured throughout the store.

There are also customer review cards with quotes from actual customers.

Prime members who shop in-store at Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery stores, as well as online or in store at Whole Foods Market, can receive up to $50 in Amazon.com credit to use on Prime Day by earning the “Spend $10, Get $10” in-store offer on Oct. 13 and 14.

Amazon 4-star, 1400 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne, NJ, Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

