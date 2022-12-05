Acclaimed Chef Opens French Bistro Madame In Jersey City

An acclaimed chef who has worked at highly-rated restaurants across North Jersey is helming a French restaurant replacing another in Jersey City.

A Nutley native, Chef Jamie Knott has opened Madame, which replaces Madame Claude Bis on 4th Street, located behind Cellar 335 — one of Knott's other restaurants.

Knott also owns the Saddle River Inn and Saddle River Cafe in Bergen County.

Madame has been completely renovated to include a 54-seat dining room and 18-seat bar, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

The fare is modern bistro as opposed to classic French, Knott told the outlet. Menu items include a meat and cheese board, oysters, polenta, bone marrow, chicken schnitzel, skirt steak and more. Cocktails and beers are also on the menu.

Madame is located at 390 4th St., Jersey City.

