North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

‘Absolutely Speechless:’ Popular Morris County Deli Suddenly Shuts Doors

Valerie Musson
Ginette's Deli (1 Old Wolfe Rd. in Budd Lake)
A beloved Morris County deli suddenly shut its doors citing business and economic concerns.

Ginette’s Deli on Old Wolfe Road in Budd Lake is closed until further notice, according to a Monday night post on its Facebook page.

However, the long-standing staple is still filling catering and event needs through its on-call catering and picnic depot divisions, the post says.

“Ginette and the deli staff wish to thank our loyal customers and look forward to serving you again soon!” the post says.

Several longtime Ginette’s fans commented on the post to share their condolences:

“I am absolutely speechless,” one commenter wrote. “Ginette’s Deli is one of the most fantastic places around, a true deli. Ginette I can’t thank you enough for all the things you’ve done…Thank you so much again and again.”

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

