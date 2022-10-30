7-Eleven Selling These 18 New Jersey Locations

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, 18 of which are in New Jersey.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.

The New Jersey stores touting for sale signs are:

Colonia, Saint Georges Avenue

Scotch Plains, Park Avenue

Newark, Broad Street

Newark, Market Street

Newark, Ferry Street

Butler, Route 23

Elmwood Park, Broadway

Holmdel, Route 35

Hackettstown, Main Street

Hackettstown, County Road 517

Washington, Route 31

Barnegat, Bay Avenue

Moorestown, Chester Avenue

Delran, Haines Mill road

Pennsauken, S. Crescent Boulevard

Mercerville, Route 33

Toms River, Hooper Avenue

Flemington, Route 31

Click here for the full list of 7-Eleven stores up for sale across the US.

