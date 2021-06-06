6 New QuickChek Stores Coming To NJ This Summer

QuickChek is set to open six new locations in New Jersey this summer.

The convenient stores are coming to Hackettstown, Hamilton Township, Piscataway, Roxbury, Somerset and Somerville, its website says.

The stores will be located at

Hackettstown: 134 Mountain Ave.

Hamilton Township: 704 Sloan Ave.

Piscataway: 3 Lakeview Ave.

Roxbury: 84 Route 206

Somerset: 1850 Easton Ave.

Somerville: 3483 Route 22

They are all expected to open in August.

