$5 Sandwiches Offered This Weekend Only At New Route 17 Chicken Joint

They're $5, and you can have two.

A fast-food chicken joint is offering just that on Saturday, Sept. 17 at its grand opening on Route 17.

Sandwiches normally go for about $9 at Hot Chickin Kitchn, located on the southbound side of Route 17 in Paramus.

The fast casual style and specializes in fried chicken items that are made to order. But what truly constitutes their namesake is their unique brand of premium hot sauces, each infused with a different type of pepper.

Earlier this year, Hot Chikin Kitchn announced earlier this year its plans to open 200 new locations around the country. The chain was founded in 2020 with its first location in Woodbridge, VA.

Hot Chickin Kitchn, 315 Route 17 S., Paramus

