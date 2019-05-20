5 Best Bagel Shops In Sussex County, According To Yelp

There are bagels and then there are bagels: Doughy, delicious deli icons that are good on their own, as a sandwich or with the ever-classic cream cheese.

Every neighborhood has its own go-to bagel shop, but which one is best?

Here are the best bagel shops in Sussex County according to Yelp, determined by the website's methodological algorithm that combines the number of reviews and star ratings. Quotes are from customer reviews.

Hamburg Hot Bagels : "The name doesn't lie -- the bagels are ALWAYS hot. They're homemade cream cheese is delicious (try the veggie!). They always have a huge selection and the line moves by quickly." 4.5 stars

Bagful O Bagels , Lafayette: " Friendly staff, great food! Was pleasantly surprised to learn they had a massive menu! More than just bagels! The place is very clean as well, which is a major plus." 4 stars

The Bagel Tree , Franklin: " Driving thru town, hungry for breakfast, pulled in. Spotlessly clean. Nice relaxed layout. The key is the staff. Very friendly and efficient. Welcoming and courteous." 3.5 stars

Firehouse Bagel Company, Branchville: " I am always delighted when I can find a good bagel in a rural area. Add in friendly service and a good cup of coffee and I'm a happy boy. The first responder/fire memorabilia is icing on the cake." 3.5 stars

The Bagel Station , Sparta : "This has to be the freshest bagel shop I've been to in a long time. The constant line out the door proves that locals must feel the same way." 3.5 stars

