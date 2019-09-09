4 Restaurant Openings, 2 Closings In Bergen County

Fall is on the horizon.

And so are new restaurants in Bergen County.

CLOSINGS :

Ruby Tuesday at the Garden State Plaza shut its doors after more than 40 years. The mall has not yet announced plans for the space.

17 Summer, Lodi: Sibling owners Joseph and Jenna Cucchia have closed the seasonal eatery after seven years (and several food and dining awards). The siblings made the announcement in an Instagram post thanking customers and noting that they will be continuing their passion "in a new light."

17 Summer will be ending a seven-year run in Lodi.

Joseph and Jenna Cuccia of Lodi's 17 Summer

OPENINGS :

The Hamburgeusa, Carlstadt : Mexico City street style burgers, "like you've never tasted before," the website says.

Stew Leonard's, Paramus: The interactive supermarket set an opening date of Sept. 18 at the Paramus Park Mall.

Binh Duong IV, Washington Township : A new Vietnamese restaurant dishing up pho, spring rolls and more.

Schnitzel+, Englewood: The Kosher restaurant that first opened in Teaneck is coming to Englewood, the restaurant first announced on Facebook. Choose from an array of schnitzel (breaded chicken cutlet), shwarma, burgers and all types of meat sandwiches. Fries, falafel and dozens of other sides and salads are available.

Schnitzel+ is now open in Englewood and Teaneck.

