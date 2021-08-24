Contact Us
4 NJ Disney Stores Among Nearly 60 Closing Across America

Cecilia Levine
Disney store
Photo Credit: bargainmoose wikimedia

So long, farewell...

Disney is closing nearly 60 of its brick and mortar stores across the US come Sept. 15.

Among them, four in New Jersey.

According to the Disney Store website, the following stores are closing in the Garden State:

  • Deptford: Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Road
  • Edison: Menlo Park Mall, 55 Parsonage Road
  • Jackson: Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Road
  • Paramus: Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd.

After the next round of closings, only 25 stores will remain in operation.

Disney last March announced at least 60 of its North America stores to focus on online sales.

Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, told USA Today the pandemic has "changed what consumers expect from a retailer.

"We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

