30-Year-Old Crash Victim Was Mother, Respected EMT

A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother.

Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.

Vilaca was a resident of the hamlet Grahamsville in Sullivan County and she worked as an EMT with Mobilemedic EMS, according to her obituary.

Vilaca previously volunteered with the Island Park Fire Department.

According to her obituary, she had recently begun working a second job at the Ellenville Hospital.

A GoFundMe created by Vilaca's friend to raise money for Vilaca's daughter,

Avery, describes Vilaca as "an absolute amazing mother, daughter, outstanding NYS EMT and the best friend anyone can ever ask for."

As of Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, the GoFundMe has reached more than $4,300, with a goal of raising $25,000 for Avery's education.

"Erica, as a single mother; let us lessen this burden her family will have to face, as she lessened the burden of so many families across the state," the GoFundMe's organizer Kyle Bossio wrote. "Let us make it our mission to show Avery, when she grows up, exactly the impact that her mother Erica, had on the lives of the people around her, and her community."

