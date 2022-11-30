2 New Shake Shacks Open In NJ

Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey.

A new Shake Shack opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the third level of Newport Centre’s dining pavilion in Jersey City, the mall said in a Facebook post:

Meanwhile, the burger chain opened another new restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting by Edison Council President, Joe Coyle, followed by a beanie giveaway for the first 100 guests:

Legendary for its beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, hot dogs and milkshakes, the burger chain has expanded to over 250 locations nationwide including 15 Shake Shack restaurants in New Jersey.

