2 New Bars Open In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
690 Park
690 Park Photo Credit: 690 Park Instagram photo

Two bars have opened in Bergen County.

690 Park has replaced Loft Public House on Anderson Avenue in Cliffside Park.

The modern, upscale eatery is owned by the same people who run Lulu Lounge in Edgewater and Ora Café Bistro in Clifton. 

Lunch, dinner and bar menus are available with items such as steak sandwiches, butter fried salmon, and a host of cocktails and specialty drinks.

Jojo's Bar and Grill has opened in Garfield.

The owner, Joanna Afonso, reportedly switched out of the medical field to run the bar on Monroe Street, BoozyBurbs reports. The bar offers open mic nights, happy hours, taco Tuesdays and more.

