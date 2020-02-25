2 Central Jersey Modell's Stores Closing

National retail chain Modell’s Sporting Goods is closing two stores in Central Jersey, company officials said.

CEO Mitchell Modell announced last week 24 locations would close nationwide in an attempt to preserve the whole company and save the jobs of 4,300 families.

The Central Jersey stores closing are located on Route 9 in Englishtown and Green Street in Woodbridge.

A third store in Camden County will also be closing, officials said.

Official closing dates have not been announced.

There are currently more than 30 Modell’s stores in New Jersey, according to the company’s website , and more than 140 locations nationwide.

