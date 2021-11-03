Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
1950s Style Bar Coming To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Gus' Last Word will be replacing Angeloni's
Gus' Last Word will be replacing Angeloni's Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 1950s style bar is coming to Bergen County later this spring.

Gus' Last Word will be located at on Valley Boulevard in Wood Ridge, replacing Angeloni's.

The website says the bar is a "love letter to the classic bars of the 1950s" and will focus on cocktails, icy drafts and comforting American fare.

The bar will be "centered around the warm hospitality we were raised on," its website says.

The owners are apparently the same team at the helm of Cowan’s Public in Nutley  and the Barrow House in Clifton.

Gus' Last Word, 191 Valley Blvd., Wood-Ridge.

