12 Cannabis Dispensaries Budding In Jersey City: Report

Dank news for marijuana consumers in Jersey City.

Applications from a dozen cannabis dispensaries including a possible new lounge are being reviewed at a special Planning Board meeting Monday, March 28 in Jersey City, Jersey Digs reports.

The lounge, Cream, would be located at the Hard Grove Cafe on First Street, the outlet said in an exclusive report.

Four dispensaries could be coming to Pedestrian Plaza, two are being proposed near Journal Square, and several others will be scattered across various neighborhoods.

