10 Most Popular Pizzerias In Union County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are 10 places you can try today in Union County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza, Elizabeth : Founder Lou Santillo was delivering bread on a horse and buggy in 1918. By 1944, he had a full-fledged pizzeria. It's been around ever since and was recently featured on an episode of Barstool Sports ' "One Bite Pizza Reviews." The pies go by the years, so a 1964-style is a standard, 16-inch pie garnished with extra virgin olive oil and parmesan.

A pie from Al Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth. Al Santillos Brick Oven Pizza Facebook

Joe's Drive In Pizzeria, Vauxhall : A 1950s-style pizzeria that prepares the pies fast.

Glendale Pizzeria, Union: The Badalamenti family has been running the joint since 1987. Customer's say it's as close to homemade as you can get at a restaurant.

Johnny Napkins, Union : You may have heard of the Johnny’s Sottosopra: An upside down Sicilian pizza. Fresh mozzarella is placed directly on the dough, topped with homemade special tomato sauce, a light drizzling of olive oil and pecorino cheese.

Lil Grandma from Johnny Napkins. Mayan Mobile Marketing

Fiamma Wood Fired Pizza, Westfield: Classic Neopolitan pizza cooked in a 900-degree, wood-burning oven for less than two minutes.

Fiamma Wood Fired Pizza @cariannegiggles

Houdini Pizza Lab, Fanwood : Like the name suggests, the pies magically disappear.

Cioffi's Italian Restaurant, Union : A local landmark, Cioffi's has been serving thin-crust pies in the area for nearly 40 years, along with traditional Italian cuisine, like sausage and peppers.

Joe's Roisseria, Roselle Park: A one-stop shop for pizza and rotisserie chicken, with over-the-top slices and pies. They've got mega, crazy-shaped slices, garlic knot crusts, dessert pies, calzones and more.

Burrata triple-threat OG stuffed with pesto and balsamic glazed. What?! @Joes_Roisseria Instagram

Gennaro's Westfield : A relatively new pizza shop in the area, Gennaro's was filled within minutes of opening, customers said online.

Three Guys From Italy, Kenilworth : "Old school Italian restaurant with a tremendous menu," one customer said online. Three brothers Nick, Dino and Gerry came to Kenilworth to open their own restaurant. The trio has been running the place for nearly three decades.

