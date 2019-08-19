10 Delicious Soft Serve Spots In North Jersey

Happy National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day!

Aug. 19 just so happens to be one of the hottest days of 2019. If you celebrate the holiday you may be able to cool off.

Here are 10 delicious, local soft serve ice cream spots in Bergen County. All have 4.5 or 5 stars on Yelp.

Alpine Creamery , Sparta

Carmella Ice Cream , Fairfield

Vegan, dairy-free soft serve from Carmella Ice Cream.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood

Curly's Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Riverdale

Red, white and blue from Curley's.

Dover Dairy Maid, Dover

Ice Cream by Mike, Ridgewood

Last Licks Homemade Ice Cream, East Hanover

Magic Fountain Creamery, Union

Scoop House, Boonton

Waldwick Whistle Shop

