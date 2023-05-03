Bunny Abandoned In NJ Junkyard Beats The Odds

JJ was found abandoned in a junkyard, looking for help. A Good Samaritan attempted to feed him, but the bunny became ill and stopped eating. The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland stepped into help and took him in.

The bunny's maladies were extensive. JJ was found to have severe ear mites and swelling in his face and stasis. He was hospitalized and given pain medication and his condition has improved. He is being fostered by his veterinarian.

"Rabbits are extremely fragile to the extent that stress can be deadly for them," the shelter said. "JJ surviving so many ailments is truly a miracle, and he deserves only the best!

