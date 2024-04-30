Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

'Bullied Into Sitting Down:' Dave Portnoy's Back In Town — With Visit To Hudson County Pizzeria

Dave Portnoy is kicking off another leg of pizza tasting in New Jersey with a stop longer than he'd hoped for in Hudson County.

Dave starts off his Jersey trip at Nino's, where he may be held hostage.

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Cecilia Levine
The Barstool Sports CEO dropped by Nino's on Bergen Street in Harrison for the first of many "One Bite" pizza reviews.

"Soupy in the middle," he said outside the restaurant biting into a slice. "Good, solid. Football pizza. I'd like it a little tighter."

Ultimately, he gave it a 7.4.

Just as he was wrapping up, Nino's employees came out and insisted he come inside. They set him a place at a table where Portnoy said he'd been "bullied into sitting down."

It was all in jest and he seemed to be happy to take photos and chit chat with followers inside of the restaurant. Portnoy shimmied out, ready for his next pie.

