Bryce Harper Drops By NJ Supermarket

Haddon Township police officer Eric Aparicio found himself in the unlikely position of bumping into the professional baseball player outside of a Sprouts Farmers Market this week.

Aparicio seized the opportunity and snapped a selfie with the two-time National League MVP.

The photo went viral on the Haddon Township Police Department Facebook page.

Harper has a little more time on his hands to head to the market these days after the injury-plagued outfielder turned first baseman and the Phillies were bounced from the National League Championship Series, losing two straight home games to the Arizona Diamondbacks to miss out on a shot at the World Series.

During the regular season, the 30 year old two-time former MVP had another stellar season at the plate while serving as a designated hitter and first baseman, before a hot and cold postseason that saw him rake against the front-running Atlanta Braves while struggling against the Miami Marlins and the Diamondbacks in two separate series.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.