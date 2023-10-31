Fair 44°

Bryce Harper Drops By NJ Supermarket

Heads were swinging at a local supermarket where Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper also happened to do his shopping.

Bryce Harper swung by a New Jersey supermarket and snagged a photo with a cop.

 Photo Credit: Haddon Township PD
Haddon Township police officer Eric Aparicio found himself in the unlikely position of bumping into the professional baseball player outside of a Sprouts Farmers Market this week.

Aparicio seized the opportunity and snapped a selfie with the two-time National League MVP.

The photo went viral on the Haddon Township Police Department Facebook page.

Harper has a little more time on his hands to head to the market these days after the injury-plagued outfielder turned first baseman and the Phillies were bounced from the National League Championship Series, losing two straight home games to the Arizona Diamondbacks to miss out on a shot at the World Series. 

During the regular season, the 30 year old two-time former MVP had another stellar season at the plate while serving as a designated hitter and first baseman, before a hot and cold postseason that saw him rake against the front-running Atlanta Braves while struggling against the Miami Marlins and the Diamondbacks in two separate series.

