Brush Fires, Power Issue Halt NJ Transit, Amtrak Service To Penn Station

Service to NJ Transit and Amtrak trains was disrupted for the second time this week on Thursday, June 20 due to both power issues and brush fires along the NJ Turnpike, officials said.

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven was suspended while NJ Transit service in and out of NY Penn Station was also suspended, due to power issues on the Amtrak line, NJ Transit said.

The brush fire in Secaucus was compounding the issue as it was impacting wire repairs. NJ Transit service was also disrupted Tuesday morning, June 18, leaving customers enraged.

Despite sweltering temps that can feel as hot as 94 degrees, firefighters were battling the blaze.

 Footage of the fire was shared by HudPost.

Heavy delays were being reported along the Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

