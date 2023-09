The woman was in a Honda CRV that broadsided a Tesla at Paramus Road and West Midland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Another occupant and a small dog in the Honda escaped injury.

The Tesla driver sustained a head injury but refused transportation.

Both vehicles were removed by a tow truck.

Paramus police and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

