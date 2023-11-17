Broadway Productions Of 'Lion King, Beetlejuice' Seeking Actors

Recent casting calls are seeking actors for "The Lion King" and "Beetlejuice."

Both are paid gigs with actors earning approximately $1,165 a week for "Beetlejuice" and $2,439 for "The Lion King."

"The Lion King" is being produced by Disney Theatrical Productions while "Beetlejuice" is produced by Beetlejuice First National Tour LLC.

Auditions for "Beetlejuice" are Nov. 30 and auditions for "The Lion King" are Nov. 28.

Click here to see the roles for "The Lion King" and here for "Beetlejuice."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.