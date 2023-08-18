Videos Show Police Rescue Woman With Broken Leg In Jet Ski Crash With BF On Jersey Shore River

On Friday, Aug. 11, at 3:56 p.m., Lieutenant Paul Catalina and Officers Andriy Shevchuk and Carissa Pagnotta, were patrolling on the Metedeconk River when they came upon a female in distress and an unoccupied waverunner.

She had collided with her boyfriend who was operating another wave-runner, and was ejected from the jet ski and into the water, police said.

The woman was complaining of pain in her leg, which was later determined to be broken.

Officers used a boat pole to reach the victim and were able to pull her onto the patrol boat.

The woman was then transported to Pier 281 Marina on Princeton Avenue where EMTs were standing by to transport her to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Body camera footage, which has been redacted due to the victim’s age, shows the officers pulling her onto the boat, and later carrying her off the boat onto the dock where EMTs were waiting.

