NJ Field Hockey Coach Sent Sexually Explicit Texts To 17-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

Brett Clay, a travel field hockey coach employed by Centercourt Field Hockey in Mount Olive, exchanged the text messages with the teen, a Bridgewater resident, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Clay began sending illicit text messages in late December 2023, at one point offering her money in exchange for her sending him sexually explicit images, said McDonald alongside Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Bridgewater Township Chief of Police John Mitzak.

Clay was arrested in Raritan Township, and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, authorities said.

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter, authorities said.

