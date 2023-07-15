Fair 85°

SHARE

Brawl At Lake Sends Several To Hospital

A full-scale brawl at a Bergen County lake injured nearly a dozen people, at least four of them law enforcement officers trying to quell the disturbance, drawing a major area emergency response.

Darlington County Park in Mahwah
Darlington County Park in Mahwah Photo Credit: Darlington County Park / Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Police from surrounding towns, Bergen County sheriff's officers and several ambulance crews converged on Darlington Lake in Mahwah shortly after 4:30 p.m. July 15.

Unconfirmed reports were that a sheriff's officer had to use pepper spray after combatants turned on responders at the public lake off Camgaw Road and Darlington Avenue. Firefighters set up a decontamination area just outside the main gate.

A child also was initially reported missing, responders said.

The lake was closed and police had things under control in well under an hour.

******

PHOTOS AND/OR INFO FROM THE SCENE?TEXT: (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.comOr PM on Facebook: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco/THANK YOU!

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE