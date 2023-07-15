Brawl At Lake Sends Several To Hospital

Police from surrounding towns, Bergen County sheriff's officers and several ambulance crews converged on Darlington Lake in Mahwah shortly after 4:30 p.m. July 15.

Unconfirmed reports were that a sheriff's officer had to use pepper spray after combatants turned on responders at the public lake off Camgaw Road and Darlington Avenue. Firefighters set up a decontamination area just outside the main gate.

A child also was initially reported missing, responders said.

The lake was closed and police had things under control in well under an hour.

******

PHOTOS AND/OR INFO FROM THE SCENE?TEXT: (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.comOr PM on Facebook: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco/THANK YOU!

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.