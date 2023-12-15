Fair 48°

Brawl At End Of Teaneck HS Basketball Game Versus Hackensack Brings Area Reinforcements

A wave of police from nearly a dozen area law enforcement agencies converged on Teaneck High School after a brawl erupted Thursday night at the end of a two-point boys basketball victory over Hackensack.

Among those who assisted Teaneck at the scene were police from Cliffside Park, Englewood, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Leonia, Palisades Park, Paramus and Ridgefield Park, the Bergen Sheriff’s Office and PIP police.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / Boyd A. Loving (inset file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
A girls basketball game against both schools in Hackensack had been canceled following a fight there, which brought extra uniformed and plainclothes officers to the Dec. 14 match at Teaneck High School.

At the end of the 54-52 boys game, the officers “observed several small fights erupt between groups of spectators,” Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

There was also a report that a teen “displayed a handgun in the parking lot adjacent to the school,” the chief said.

Facing an estimated 300 people, several of whom were fighting, police called for mutual aid.

Among those who converged at the scene were police from Cliffside Park, Englewood, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Leonia, Palisades Park, Paramus and Ridgefield Park, as well as Bergen County sheriff’s officers and Palisades Interstate Parkway police.

In the end, no arrests were made, no one was injured and no weapons were found, McGurr said.

Englewood police a short time dealt with what was described on an initial emergency dispatch as an aggressive crowd of at least a few dozen people. Mutual aid officers turned their attention there.

Nothing serious was immediately reported from that incident.

